Local sports schedule: Tuesday, May 17

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Coulee—Arcadia at West Salem (2), 5 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Westby, 5 p.m.; Viroqua at Black River Falls, 5 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Platteville, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at P-E-M, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Cashton vs. De Soto at Stoddard, 5 p.m.; Rochester Lourdes at Caledonia, 5 p.m.; G-E-T at Eau Claire Regis, 5 p.m.; Bangor at C-FC, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: MVC—Onalaska vs. Aquinas at Pammel Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Logan at Holmen, 4:30 p.m.; Sparta at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Arcadia at G-E-T, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—P-E-M at La Crescent-Hokah, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Richland Center at Viroqua, 5 p.m.; Westby at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Cuba City, 5 p.m.; Bangor at Onalaska Luther, 5:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: MVC—Conference round-robin tournament: Logan at Sparta, 4 p.m.; Aquinas at Tomah, 5 p.m.; West Salem vs. Central at FFK, 7 p.m.; Holmen at Onalaska, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Arcadia, 5 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Coulee—Mauston at Black River Falls, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—Winona Cotter at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Central at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Logan at Reedsburg, 4:30 p.m.;

TRACK AND FIELD: Scenic Bluffs—Conference meet at New Lisbon, 4 p.m.

