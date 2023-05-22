HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: Coulee—G-E-T at Black River Falls, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Brookwood at Blair-Taylor, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Cuba City, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsburg at Onalaska (Legion field), 5 p.m.; Westby at Cashton, 5 p.m.; Royall at Viroqua, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: WIAA regional semifinals—Division 1: Monona Grove at Holmen, 4:45 p.m.; Central at DeForest; Onalaska at Middleton. Division 2: Logan at West Salem; Black River Falls at Ellsworth. Division 3: Westfield at Westby; G-E-T at Prescott; Viroqua at River Valley; Arcadia at Baldwin-Woodville; Prairie du Chien at Adams-Friendship. Division 4: Onalaska Luther at Cashton; Osseo-Fairchild at Melrose-Mindoro; Loyal/Greenwood at Blair-Taylor. Division 5: La Farge at Brookwood; De Soto at Wonewoc-Center.

BOYS GOLF: WIAA regionals—Division 2 at Arcadia CC (includes Arcadia, Black River Falls, G-E-T), 9 a.m.; Division 3 at The Grove GC, Cochrane, Wis. (includes Coulee Christian/Providence Academy, Onalaska Luther), 9 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: MVC round robin—West Salem at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Aquinas at Tomah, 4 p.m.; Aquinas at Sparta, 6:15 p.m.; Central at Onalaska, 7 p.m. SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Adams-Friendship at Arcadia, 5 p.m.; G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro at Wautoma, 5 p.m.