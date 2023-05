Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: WIAA regional semifinals—Division 1: Holmen vs. Onalaska at Onalaska Legion; Central at Sun Prairie West. Division 2: G-E-T at West Salem; Arcadia at Abbotsford/Colby. Division 3: Poynette vs. Aquinas at Holy Cross; Westby at Viroqua; Westfield at Bangor; Darlington at Prairie du Chien. Division 4: Brookwood at Cashton; Blair-Taylor at Marshfield Columbus.

SOFTBALL: WIAA sectional semifinals—Division 2: West Salem at Mount Horeb, 5 p.m. Division 4: Osseo-Fairchild at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: WIAA sectionals—Division 1 at The Meadows of Six Mile, Waunakee (includes Holmen, Onalaska, Tomah), 9 a.m.; Division 2 at Prairie du Chien CC (Prairie du Chien, Westby/Viroqua), 9 a.m.; Division 2 at Lake Wissota GC, Chippewa Falls (includes Arcadia regional), 9 a.m.; Division 3 at Dodge-Point CC, Mineral Point (includes C-FC regional), 8:30 a.m.; MSHSL sections—1AA at Northern Hills GC, Rochester (includes Caledonia, La Crescent-Hokah).

GIRLS SOCCER: WIAA regional semifinals—Division 2: Logan/Luther vs. Central at FFK, 7 p.m.; Menomonie at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Holmen at New Richmond, 7 p.m.; Sparta at River Falls, 7 p.m.; Tomah at Baraboo, 7 p.m. Division 3: Dodgeville/Mineral Point at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T at McFarland, 7 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m. Division 4: Aquinas at Lodi, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: MSHSL sections—1A at Winona (includes Caledonia/Spring Grove, La Crescent-Hokah).

SUMMER BASEBALL

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE: Eau Claire Express at La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m.