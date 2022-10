Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Oct. 4

VOLLEYBALL: MVC—Aquinas at Logan, 7 p.m.; Tomah at Central, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Holmen, 7 p.m. Coulee—Black River Falls at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.; West Salem at Westby, 7 p.m.; Arcadia at Viroqua, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—New Lisbon at Bangor, 7:15 p.m.; Cashton at Hillsboro, 7:15 p.m.; Brookwood at Necedah, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Whitehall at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at C-FC, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—North Crawford at De Soto, 5:30 p.m.; Seneca at De Soto, 7;15 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at P-E-M, 7:15 p.m.; Caledonia at Chatfield, 7:15 p.m.