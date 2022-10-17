 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Tuesday, October 18

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: WIAA regional quarterfinals—Division 2: Prairie du Chien at Logan, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Arcadia at Richland Center, 7 p.m.; G-E-T at Platteville, 7 p.m. Division 3: Mondovi at Aquinas, 7 p.m.; Elk Mound at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Westby, 7 p.m.; Riverdale at Viroqua, 7 p.m.; Whitehall at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.; Durand-Arkansaw at Cashton, 7 p.m.; Bangor at Fall Creek, 7 p.m. Division 4: De Soto at Wonewoc-Center, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at La Farge/Youth Initiative, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—St. Charles at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:15 p.m.; Fillmore Central at Caledonia, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: WIAA regional semifinals—Division 2: Central vs. Holmen at Logan, 7 p.m.; Tomah at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Sparta at New Richmond, 7 p.m. WIAA regional quarterfinals—Division 3: Prairie du Chien at Monroe, 4 p.m.; Black River Falls vs. Jefferson at Lake Mills, 6:45 p.m.

