Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Dec. 8

Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), 6 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), 6 p.m.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
GALESVILLE — Cody Schmitz succeeded in taking the ball to the basket and in knocking down jump shots. He scored points early and often.
MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Devon Fielding and Nic Williams scored 12 points apiece to lead the Central High School boys basketball team to a 46-41 non…
A little more than five years after his Aquinas High School football team had to forfeit a game because it didn’t have enough healthy players,…
HOLMEN — The West Salem High School boys basketball team made its debut under new coach Mark Wagner a big one Tuesday night with an 85-49 nonc…
A WIAA Division 5 state championship set up a slew of postseason honors for the Aquinas High School football team this season, and three of it…
REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Logan/Central co-op wrestling team finished third by winning three duals and losing two at the Reedsburg Duals on Saturday.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Aquinas High School boys basketball team held Prairie du Chien to six field goals inside the 3-point line on the way to…
ARCADIA — Junior Ava Breindenbach made six of eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Onalaska High School girls basketb…
Miller scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including a 10-0 run of his own.
HIGH SCHOOL
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.