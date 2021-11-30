Local sports schedule: Wednesday, December 1

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: NAIA Tournament—Viterbo vs. Concordia (Neb.) at Sioux City, Iowa, 10:30 a.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Platteville at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team rebounded from a rare regular-season loss on Friday to beat Hill-Murray…
SCHOFIELD, Wis. -- The Onalaska High School girls basketball team picked up its first victory of the season by taking care of Wausau West 65-5…
CALEDONIA, Minn. — There might have been a little extra spring in Eli King’s step as he roamed, dribbled and shot a basketball in the Caledoni…
ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School girls basketball team didn't finish the first half the way it wanted to on Tuesday, and that made f…
HIGH SCHOOL
Local sports schedule for Monday, November 29.
HIGH SCHOOL
saturday HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Melrose-Mindoro at Wisconsin Dells Tournament; Beaver Dam Tournament.
ARCADIA — Aquinas High School senior Jacy Weisbrod not only scored a team-high 29 points on Monday, she reached 1,000 for her career in a 97-5…
SPARTA, Wis. -- Just three games into her Sparta High School girls basketball coaching career, former G-E-T standout Samantha Weaver was on th…
