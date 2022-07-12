 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Wednesday, July 13

  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION

La Crescent at West Salem 17s (2), 5 p.m.; Viroqua 17s at Wisconsin Dells (2), 5 p.m.; Holmen at Tomah, 6 p.m.; Viroqua at Westby, 7 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

La Crosse Loggers at St. Cloud Rox, 7:05 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods slams LIV golfers who 'turned their back' on the sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News