Melrose-Mindoro approves racing as letterable sport

The High School Racing Association division action at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem this summer will mean just a little bit more to competitors from the Melrose-Mindoro High School.

The Melrose-Mindoro School Board became the first in the state of Wisconsin to offer auto racing as a letterable sport for students after approval at their Feb. 28 meeting.

According to a March 7 HSRA press release, competing students must be in good academic standing, show good sportsmanship and race in a minimum of four HSRA events at an HSRA-sanctioned race track to earn a letter from the school district.

“HSRA is about getting new faces, new kids, new families involved in the sport,” HSRA Director Jonathan Eckelberg said. “Not all students want to throw a ball or run. Some of them are mechanically inclined or are interested in the automotive industry or are, at the very least, interested in racing cars. HSRA gives them a safe place to do that.”

Two of the division’s best drivers represent Melrose-Mindoro. Sophomore driver Mitchell Berg won the HSRA National and Wisconsin State championships last season. Another Melrose-Mindoro driver, Brayden Lockington, finished third in the national points and won the La Crosse Speedway HSRA track championship.

Berg, who represents his school in his paint scheme as an HSRA requirement, enjoys the chance to have his work acknowledged.

“With the amount of work we put into the cars, it’s nice to be recognized by the school,” Berg said. “I hope a lot more kids get into it because it was kind of a dying sport. Now, stuff is changing so more people are getting into it and that helps out.”

Melrose-Mindoro athletic director Heather Young will serve as the school’s HSRA advisor. Young comes into the new role with familiarity to auto racing as her husband, Michael, is on the crew for Onalaska-based late model driver Jerimy Wagner.

“Somebody brought it up in a casual conversation that we should have racing be a letterable sport since these are high schoolers racing under the Melrose-Mindoro name,” Young said. “We recognize trap shooting and rodeo, wouldn’t it be nice to recognize racing as well?”

Young’s case for letterablity in racing ties to the responsibilities kid learn from competing in the sport, as well as gaining knowledge in technology and business.

“Racing teaches auto mechanics, auto body repair and budgeting,” Young said. “I feel like this sport is not just getting in a car and driving around in circles. It teaches these kids dedication. It takes a lot of time to build these race cars. It teaches them perseverance and communication skills as well.”

Berg has competed in a variety of sports, including wrestling, football and baseball. Since he started racing two years ago, the onus of managing his own career is what he said made the sport stand out.

“It’s all about responsibility,” Berg said. “It’s on me. I have to set up everything, and it’s been an eye opener.”

Eckelberg hopes the HSRA can communicate with more high schools to further expand both the league and automotive programs across the state.

“We’re just really excited and thankful for Melrose-Mindoro and we encourage other school districts to reach out to us,” Eckelberg said. “Let’s talk about what it means to have HSRA in your school district and offer these opportunities for students. We’re seeing a lot less interest, it seems like, in schools for automotive programs. This is a great way to take those programs and try to boost that involvement.”

HSRA’s tentative 2022 schedule includes a total of 20 events at four tracks in the State of Wisconsin. Along with the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, races will take place at Dells Raceway Park in Lyndon, Madison International Speedway in Oregon and the Tomah-Sparta Speedway in Tomah.

