Midwest Players Classic: Bahr's double-double leads Onalaska Luther past Prescott

Playing the end of a back-to-back, Luther boys basketball coach Brad Schaper was worried what his team had left in the tank going into Friday night’s game against Prescott.

The answer was plenty.

Junior forward Logan Bahr had a 25-point double-double while senior forward Isaiah Schwichtenberg had 23 as the fifth-ranked Knights — 24 hours removed from a “hard game” against G-E-T — defeated the third-ranked Cardinals 76-59 at the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.

“Our heart was great tonight,” Schaper said. “I will credit our kids for the energy and passion they had. They love each other, love to play the game and that’s what made it fun.”

Bahr had 13 rebounds for his second 20-point, 10-rebound game in two days after having 24 points and 12 rebounds in the G-E-T win. While he’s plenty comfortable from the 3-point line — going four-for-nine Friday — Schaper has

“Logan has been doing so much for us this year,” Schaper said. “He led us last night and tonight he led us. We’ve asked him to play inside because of injuries and he’s been able to do it. He’s a team-first guy. He loves the game, loves his teammates and he’s playing very good basketball right now.”

Bahr drilled a pair of 3-pointers to give the Knights (11-1) their first six points. Bahr had 19 points in the first half alone, crediting his teammates and team philosophy that allowed frequent scoring opportunities.

“Our guards getting past defenders and everybody and then kicking out,” Bahr said. “My teammates were finding me open and distributing the ball really well.”

Schwichtenberg followed a similar trajectory, who had 15 points in the second half and the first seven out of halftime. The senior also had a similar answer to what got him going.

“My teammates just found me open and I shot well,” Schwichtenberg said. “Our strength is trying to dribble, drive, get down low and then kick out for a 3-pointer because we have great shooters. Credit to the other team though, they played great defense all around.”

Prescott junior forward Dallas Wallin scored a team-high 21 points, including eight in the opening five minutes that forced Luther to call a timeout.

Senior guard Jordan Malmlov — who finished with 20 points — put the Cardinals (10-2) ahead 17-14 with a 3-pointer later in the first half. A 3-point make from Schwichtenberg on the next possession tied the game and Bahr’s three-made free-throws put the Knights ahead for good.

“Our assistant coaches really put together a good game plan and the kids really wanted to get stops,” Schaper said. “We were able to recognize (Malmlov), an unbelievable point guard, and (Wallin), a really good shooter, where they were on the floor and were able to close out and get boards.”

In the second half, senior guard Kodi Miller broke up a 7-0 run — all scored by Malmlov — with a layup that kick started a 10-3 run for Luther. Miller finished with 13 points.

The Knights play on the road Tuesday against Black River Falls.