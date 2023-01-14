Midwest Players Classic: Caledonia competes but falls short against Rice Lake

The Caledonia High School boys basketball team is now on a four-game losing streak after another defeat Saturday to Rice Lake, but coach Brad King is looking at the bright side.

“Three of these four games I think we’ve competed really well,” King said. “Three out of four isn’t too bad when you’re a little young, inexperienced and not returning any guys that played many varsity minutes.”

“I’m really happy to come away competing on defense, offense, whatever it is. In the long run, losses will be beneficial when the playoffs come.”

Caledonia looked competitive against Rice Lake but ultimately fell 73-67 at the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.

The Orr brothers proved too much for Caledonia (3-6). Senior guard Tyler Orr had 28 points for Rice Lake (9-4) with sophomore guard Zach Orr scoring 24. Rice Lake made 12 3-pointers, 10 coming from the Orr brothers playing for their father, coach Kevin Orr.

“It’s a game where we’re going to have similar situations coming into the playoffs where a team has two really good players,” King said. “We were trying to contain them and not let the other guys go crazy. There were times where we had a spell of doing very well and then others where (Tyler Orr) would get the ball in his hands and he’d make (the offense) go.”

Caledonia was led by junior guard Lewis Doyle with 21 points, who also had 21 against Aquinas on Friday night. King said Doyle has emerged as a key component of their offense.

“I don’t like to take him off the floor if I don’t have to,” King said. “Offensively he’s done a very good job of finding the basket. He’s also been running the offense we’re trying to do if we’ve got a set. He’s found open the man, gotten guys the ball on handoffs. He’s always been aggressive, doesn’t always settle for the 3. We probably need to get him a few more shots at the 3-point line but it’s just difficult. Rice Lake did a good job on the perimeter.”

After a strong start by Caledonia, Rice Lake went on a 14-0 run midway through the first. Zach Orr had five points and Tyler added a pair of 3’s. King’s team struggled to get anyone going in the first half, trailing 35-26 at halftime with sophomores Mason King and Ethan Stendel each having eight points.

“Rice Lake really moved the ball around well, took care of it and got the shots they wanted,” King said. “I’m a little disappointed in how we handled that offense. Its a little time consuming and you really have to stay engaged the whole time defensively and we kind of fell asleep sometimes. Offensively, I thought we pushed the ball well. We didn’t finish very well, shot okay.”

Caledonia trailed by as many as 14 in the second half, but Doyle gave his team a second wind with 12 in the final five minutes. Free-throws from senior Matthew Farm and junior JT Schradle helped Rice Lake secure the win.

The next chance the young Caledonia squad has to break the losing skid comes Monday when they host Dover-Eyota.