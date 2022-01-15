Midwest Players Classic: Challenge makes La Crosse Aquinas girls better

Dave Donarski likes to challenge his Aquinas High School girls basketball team.

The benefits outweigh any risk involved, and the coach is satisfied knowing his Blugolds can walk off the court a better team regardless of the outcome.

Aquinas was pressured and pushed out of its comfort zone throughout Saturday’s game against Minnehaha Academy (Minn.). There was little chance to allow instinct take over against the physical approach taken by the Redhawks, so the Blugolds used their brains. They focused for 36 minutes because they had no other choice.

That laser focus turned into a significant 49-46 victory to kick off the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.

Nothing played out the way it does during a typical Aquinas game, but that didn’t stop it from becoming the second team this season to beat Minnesota’s top-ranked Class AA team and first since powerhouse Class AAAA Hopkins.

“That’s one of the biggest wins in program history,” said Donarski, whose team has won 140 of its past 146 games. “That’s how good they are.”

The Redhawks (11-2) were good enough to come back from a nine-point deficit, and they were good enough to force Aquinas to spend the majority of its energy trying to possess the ball and look for open shots.

Jacy Weisbrod, who made 56 3-pointers in her first 11 games, received one open catch-and-shoot opportunity. She made it, of course.

“When I saw how physical these girls were and how they weren’t leaving me at all, I didn’t think I’d get many,” said Weisbrod, who scored a game-high 16 points. “I had to just work around that.”

While they waited patiently for their chances, the Blugolds (11-2) did all of the unglamorous things that are necessary to win this kind of game. They limited turnovers, they challenged Minnehaha shooters on the perimeter – much better in the second half than the first – and they made free throws.

Sophomore Danica Silcox chased Minnehaha freshman Addi Mack — a 1,000-point career scorer already – all over the court and held a 25-point scorer to seven points.

“Dani locked her up and did an incredible job, and so did Kathryn Savoldelli when we used her,” Dave Donarski said. “That’s one example that shows they will do whatever it takes to win games.

“Dani came out of the game for a minute once, and I asked her if she was OK. She wanted to get back in there and chase.”

Yes, a lot of this game fell onto the shoulders of Weisbrod and Macy Donarski, and they both came through with big plays in the closing moments. The Blugolds wouldn’t have handled the pressure without Macy Donarski’s poise.

Donarski ended up with 14 points, and Shea Bahr hit three 3-pointers and added 11.

But Aquinas also wouldn’t have been in position to win without the confidence built with sophomore Maddie Murphy’s 3-pointer that gave it a 31-22 lead early in the second half or Shea Bahr’s 3-pointer from the top of the key to break a 41-41 tie with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left.

Weisbrod and Bahr wound up with a team-high nine rebounds each. Weisbrod also blocked a shot with her team clinging to a 48-46 lead with 1:18 left and made a free throw that produced the final margin with 14.7 seconds left.

It marked the second straight game that Weisbrod, who averages more than 23 points per game, had to find creative ways to score and secondary ways to contribute. She was held to nine when the Blugolds played and beat Onalaska 38-33 last week without Macy Donarski (concussion).

“I’ve liked her confidence and poise,” Dave Donarski said of Weisbrod. “They were trying to out-physical her and chase her all over, but she knew she could make plays going to the basket and still make shots she doesn’t normally take. I don’t know how she made a couple of those.”

The biggest stretches may have included the final 3-pointer and a tough defensive stand by Aquinas in the closing seconds. While Bahr’s 3 put the Blugolds back in front for good, another by Macy Donarski was as clutch as they come.

Angel Hill was fouled and made her second free throw to get the Redhawks within 45-44 with 4:05 left before the Blugolds got the ball back up the court to come up with an answer.

Weisbrod held it on the left angle of the hoop before tossing it to Donarski right behind her. The junior put up the shot from behind her teammate and buried it for a 48-44 lead with 3:26 left.

“That was a fun one,” she said. “My teammates trust me to take it. As soon as I saw it, I knew i was letting it go.”

The fact that she did – and made it – demonstrated the fight that exists in this team to show how good it can be, whether it’s playing the kind of game it prefers or not.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.