Midwest Players Classic commentary: Success still on the table for Caledonia

The Caledonia High School boys basketball team has won three games and lost six.

Finding the last time that happened isn’t easy because the Warriors have been about nothing but success for the past two decades.

We can say this is the first time they’ve lost six games in a season since 2018-2019, and it’s just the second time it’s happened in 10 years.

Caledonia has had a remarkable run of 19 straight winning seasons, and 15 of those have included at least 20 victories. Players have come, players have gone, coaches have come, coaches have gone, and that machine has continued to run.

From the beginning of the 2004-2005 season through the third-place victory at the MSHSL Class AA state tournament last March, the Warriors won 416 games and lost 97. The state tournament was their seventh during that stretch, and Caledonia won 81.1 percent of its games.

More than 80 percent. Four out of every five. For 18 consecutive seasons.

That’s why what's happening now needs to be kept in perspective.

I ran into Caledonia coach Brad King over the summer, and we talked about how young and inexperienced this team was going to be. I asked him if he took that into consideration when scheduling.

“Nope,” he said with a smile. “We’ll have to figure it out.”

Junior Lewis Doyle received extensive playing time as a sophomore and helped the Warriors in their 29-2 season. That’s about it. Sophomore Mason King played some in games that included safe separation and others received spot minutes.

Everyone else watched and learned, and now it’s their turn to execute. Hitting the ground running isn’t easy, but the Warriors certainly haven’t fallen as badly as you might think.

“We have a lot of room for growth, and that’s exciting,” Brad King said. “We’ve had a lot of teams that didn’t have a lot of room for growth because they were so good already.

“This is different. This team has played Onalaska and Lake City and Plainview(-Elgin-Millville) and Aquinas, and the list that’s coming is about the same. We’re going to take some lumps, but that’s going to make us better at the end of the year.”

Doyle said the players embrace that belief.

“The losses mean something but not what a lot of people think,” said Doyle, who scored 21 points in losses to Aquinas and Rice Lake at the Midwest Players Classic on Friday and Saturday. “We know these games are making us better.”

The Warriors have length, athleticism and a ton of shooting talent on their side. They also showed, especially in losses to P-E-M and Rice Lake, that they are fighting until the bell.

P-E-M has also played a brutal early schedule and emerged with a 7-3 record. Pushing the Bulldogs through three overtimes with so many new players is a statement.

Rice Lake had Caledonia down by as many as 14 points on Saturday, but that deficit was cut to two possessions by the end of the game because Caledonia wouldn't stop pressuring the ball and attacking the basket.

Rebounding will be something the Warriors may struggle with all season, but doing it well for stretches can give their dangerous shooters time to fill the basket.

Caledonia has scored more than 80 points three times and continues to instill a blast of fear into any opponent because of that capability. Following the defensive plan can complement that performance a bit.

Mason King scored 24 points in Friday's loss to the Blugolds, but his scoring pop stands out. He also showed the ability to get to the basket, which is something new that Brad King likes to see.

"Mason has gotten a lot better at attacking the rim," Brad King said of a guard with incredible shooting range. "He used to be all 3s, but now we see him get in the lane, make contact and score that way."

One thing that has to be accepted is that the success Caledonia enjoyed over the past 18 years will be different than the success earned this winter. It will be measured in different terms but be expected to yield what is always expected — better basketball in March than December or January.

These Warriors believe they are moving toward that.