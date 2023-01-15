Midwest Players Classic: Jones, Bangor defeat Tomah in late night closer

If you think of the Midwest Players Classic this weekend at the La Crosse Center as a two-day, nine-course meal for basketball fans, the finale Saturday night might have served as a midnight snack.

Almost literally.

The Bangor and Tomah boys basketball teams tipped-off just before 10:30 p.m. When the game began, it was the Cardinals who controlled from the outset on their way to a 72-54 win.

The Cardinals (8-2) played Friday night against Royall, were at the La Crosse Center bright and early Saturday morning to cheer on the girls team against Aquinas at 9 a.m., drove back to Bangor and returned to the arena around 7:30 p.m.

After several games ran long, including the Park Central-West Salem that packed the stands and concluded just past 10 p.m., Bangor coach Nick Meacham decided to use the late start to motivate his team at halftime.

“I went into the locker room and told the boys ‘How often do you get to play a game at 11 o’clock at night?’ I think they liked that, it was one of their motivations in the second half,” Meacham said. “It was one in a lifetime.”

Bangor senior guard Tanner Jones — who actually pitched to Meacham to arrive at the arena early in case the games were ahead of schedule — had a game-high 26 points. Senior forward Dustin McDonald had 20.

For players like Jones, who bounced between their locker rooms and the arena to watch and wait for Park Central-West Salem to wrap up, the focus was staying calm and collected all day in anticipation of finally hitting the court.

“The girls played this morning so we came down and watched them and then you have the whole day until we played,” Jones said. “The biggest thing was just relaxing throughout the day, not messing around. We came together and worked together in the end. We were all a little bit tired but it’s a group effort.”

The Timberwolves (4-9) also arrived to the arena early as coach Jeff Brieske hoped to get his team acclimated to a new environment before playing.

“I’m not sure we planned on them doing that for two hours,” Brieske said. “The kids did a good job, got in, and got dressed. I wanted to talk to them early so they can get a feel for the floor. I think they were excited and liked this setting. It’s definitely interesting.”

Tomah was led by senior forward Tom Hesse with 19 points. A second half surge by junior guard Tyler Kleifgen led to him finishing with 11 along with senior forward Bryant Thornton.

The game and its timing clearly left an impression the both squads. The two teams emptied out of the locker rooms to an empty La Crosse Center for their post-game meal just prior to midnight.

“I feel like it’s 1 a.m. right now,” Brieske said.

After a win and a busy day, the Cardinals will finally get a chance to rest up…until Monday when they host Black River Falls. Tomah meanwhile will be off until Thursday when they visit Aquinas.