Midwest Players Classic: La Crescent-Hokah pulls away from Holmen

It was gradual, but the La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team pulled away from Holmen to keep its unbeaten season alive on Saturday.

What started with a baseline drive by Parker McQuin continued with the Vikings struggling to score, and that allowed the Lancers to score a 48-40 victory in the final game of the Midwest Players Classic as midnight approached on Saturday.

More than 14 hours after the morning game tipped off, La Crescent-Hokah (8-0) was able to look forward as a team that still hasn't been beaten after playing its first game since Jan. 3.

"One thing I love about this team is that when they struggle with offense, they still buy in and play the defensive side," La Crescent-Hokah coach Ryan Thibodeau said. "It started there.

"We kept grinding things defensively and making tough on them.I think it was also a matter of how we were getting into our offense."

The rust in that process showed, but that didn't stop the Lancers from putting together a nice enough stretch to put the Vikings (3-10) behind them for good.

Junior Carter Todd scored 17 points to lead the Lancers. Senior Carson Reider and McQuin added eight apiece.

Senior Carter Paulson's 12 points led the Vikings, who also received eight apiece from Ty Leeser, Jase Leeser and Reid Tengblad.

Holmen led for stretches early, but the Lancers caught them for good when McQuin drove the baseline and score to tie the game at 11 with 7 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first half.

The Vikings made just one more shot the rest of the half -- Jase Leeser's 3-pointer cut the Lancers' lead to 16-14 with 4:59 on the clock -- but faced a 23-14 deficit by halftime.

Both teams had plenty of good chances to score in the lane but missed the opportunities. Both traded missed open jump shots, too, but the Lancers alwqays seemed to get the basket they needed to hold momentum.

After trailing by as many as 12 points in the second half, Holmen was within six on two occasions in the final five minutes. McQuin provided the answer the first time, and Reider buried a 3-pointer to put the Lancers in front 41-32 with 3:15 left.

Reider also blocked a shot and forced a jump ball that gave possession to La Crescent-Hokah in the final two minutes.

Todd sandwiched five points around a Leeser 3-pointer to keep the Lancers headed in the right direction with a lead of 48-38 with 1:10 to go.

"What allows us to play full court, which is the way we want to, is having multiple guys to can play," Thibodeau said. "I'm very happy with the full contributions that these guys made tonight."

