Midwest Players Classic: La Crosse Aquinas girls beat top-ranked Minnehaha

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team challenged just the way it expected to be Saturday morning in the first game of the Midwest Players Classic.

Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) was physical with the Blugolds and made it work harder than it ever has to control the ball for two halves.

But Aquinas persevered and walked away with a very impressive 49-46 victory over the Redhawks at the La Crosse Center.

Macy Donarski made a huge 3-pointer to give Aquinas (11-2) a 48-44 lead with 3 minutes, 26 seconds left, and Minnehaha -- Minnesota's top-ranked Class AA team -- missed five shots in the final 1:18 to fall to 11-2. The Redhawks' only previous loss this season was to top-ranked Class AAAA Hopkins.

"I don't know that we will ever play a team as physical as that again," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. "Our ability to handle the pressure of that showed a lot today.

"They win games by pressuring you to death, and we had a couple of bad spurts, but I feel like we limited their ability to do that as much as they wanted to."

Senior Jacy Weisbrod scored 16 points, Donarski added 14, and Shea Bahr made three 3-pointers and scored 11 for the Blugolds, who won their fourth straight game since a loss to Division 1 Germantown.

Minnehaha was in a 28-22 hole by halftime after getting to the break with no field goals inside the 3-point line. The Redhawks made seven 3s and a free throw through a first half where it led by as many as six points.

Aquinas took control with a 12-0 run that was finished off with a Bahr 3-pointer that gave it a 23-15 lead with 3:23 on the clock. The Blugolds held the Redhawks scoreless for more than five minutes during that run.

Minnehaha then attacked the basket in the second half and clawed its way back into the game The Redhawks went back to the perimeter and regained the lead for the first time since early in the first half at 38-36 when sophomore Angel Hill nailed a 3-pointer with 11:26 left.

Weisbrod tied it and put Aquinas back in front for good by scoring on the next two possessions. She also hit a big free throw to push the Blugolds' lead to the final margin with 14.7 seconds to go.

