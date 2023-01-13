Midwest Players Classic: La Crosse Aquinas opens with win over Caledonia

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team knew it would have to defend Friday night.

Caledonia doesn’t have the same kind of team that it has for the past eight years – or more – but the Warriors are going to pressure opponents with pace, ball movement and plenty of shooting options.

The Blugolds stood up to that, cut down on turnovers in the second half and picked up a solid 74-64 win over Caledonia in the opening game of the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.

“We knew they would spread us out and really come at us off the dribble,” Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said of the Warriors. “Four touches in a row is really hard to defend while keeping an eye on the lane. You are going to give up some 3s, but you have to do what you can.”

Caledonia (3-5) was limited to six 3-pointers – sophomore Mason King had four on his way to a team-high 24 points – and Aquinas (10-1) held them to two in the second half, found a way to gradually pull away and scored its second straight victory.

Junior Tanner Peterson scored a game-high 25, and junior teammate Walter Berns added 22 for the Blugolds, who only trailed once in the second half after a tied game at halftime and always seemed to have the answer when the Warriors strung together a couple of baskets.

A 14-3 run early in the second half was capped by a Kole Keppel basket and put Aquinas in front 51-43 with 10 minutes, 59 seconds left.

Caledonia was able to cut that to one possession on two occasions – Garrett Konz’s basket made it 52-49 with 9:03 left and King’s layin made it 54-51 with 7:23 to go – but the Blugolds always seemed to have the answer.

“I feel like our intensity was better later in the game,” said Berns, who averages 21.7 points per game and has 48 in his past two. “We definitely had to turn up our intensity to play better like we did.”

Peterson scored 12 points in the first half and 13 in the second. He hit two free throws after King’s basket that cut the lead to three then hit a big 3-pointer to give Aquinas a 62-53 advantage with 4:43 left.

“That’s a great win against a good team,” Peterson said. “That’s a really good team. They don’t have a lot of experience, but they learned from Eli (King, who is now at Iowa State) and saw the team win a lot of games. They’ve had a taste of that.”

The Warriors suffered one blow when 6-foot-3 sophomore Ethan Stendel got into some early foul trouble. He picked up his fourth personal with 14:39 left, and that created rebounding problems for the Warriors.

“I don’t know what Aquinas had for offensive rebounds, but it was a lot more than we had,” said Caledonia coach Brad King, whose team also received 20 points from junior Lewis Doyle. “With Ethan out, it changes a lot. I still felt like I had to play him, but that was tough for us.”

Stendel fouled out with 9:59 to go and Aquinas leading 52-47.

The Warriors seemed to have the pace they wanted, and Berns said the Blugolds were ready to play that way, too. No team led by more than six points in the first half, and Caledonia scored three straight baskets for a 35-33 lead before Sam Dickinson forced a 35-35 halftime tie on a layup for Aquinas.

“Offensively, I feel like we got a lot of shots we wanted,” Brad King said. “I just think, besides Mason, we didn’t make a lot of them.”