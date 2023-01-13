Midwest Players Classic: Onalaska routs Waunakee

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team needed to make a statement Friday night at the Midwest Players Classic.

The Hilltoppers hadn't been playing badly, but they have a roster full of players with very high expectations, and three losses — even if each came against a very good team — weren't sitting well.

So Onalaska went out and gave itself a burst of confidence and the reassurance that it can play the way it believes with a 72-43 victory over Division 1 Waunakee at the La Crosse Center.

The Warriors (8-4) entered the game with six straight victories and gave themselves a glimpse of hope when senior Shea Ducharme beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer that had them within 38-26.

That basket seemed to just irritate Onalaska (7-3), which came out and scored 14 of the first 16 in the second half to put its second straight win away early.

"We've played a really tough schedule, and we hadn't shot well in a while," said Onalaska coach Craig Kowal, whose Hilltoppers are ranked second in Division 2 by The Associated Press. "We have a really weird schedule with five games in nine days here and two games in 2-and-a-half weeks there.

"We haven't been able to get in a rhythm, and it was nice to play like this tonight."

Junior Evan Anderson scored 16 points and sophomore T.J. Stuttley 15 for the Hilltoppers, who have lost games to Division 1 Madison La Follette (7-2) and Division 2 Wisconsin Lutheran (10-2) and Mount Horeb (8-4).

Onalaska put the losses to Lutheran and La Follette behind it with a 58-52 win over Aquinas last week but wasn't able to pull away from the Blugolds in situations it thought it should.

That wasn't a problem against the Warriors in a big win that needs to serve as a springboard into Saturday's MPC game against Wauwatosa West (9-4) at 1:30 p.m.

The Hilltoppers used some flash, some solid defense and some good mid-range shooting to take care of Waunakee.

Consecutive steals in the first half led to a dunk by Anderson, a Stuttley puitback on a missed free throw and a Stuttley dunk and some breathing room via a lead of 17-9 for the Hilltoppers.

The game-changing run that opened the second half turned a 12-point lead into 52-28 after Anderson followed two straight baskets by Adam Skifton with a bank shot from the lane.

Anderson has averaged 19.8 points over his past four games after entering Friday's game with 23 in two straight. He had 10 points in the first 6 minutes, 49 seconds of the Waunakee game.

"He's been more efficient offensively, and he's going to that pull-up (jump shot) again," Kowal said. "He was more balanced as an offensive player tonight, and what I really love is that he's getting better and better every day defensively."

That defense will be important against a big Wauwatosa West team that has won five games in a row and led by junior guard Cole Hansen (6-foot-4), sophomore guard Jake Hansen (6-1) and sophomore center Kai Rogers (6-11).

That trio combines for averages of 49 points and 19 rebounds per game with Cole Hansen scoring 19.4 ppg and Rogers providing 14.3 ppg and 9.9 rpg.

"It's a tough turnaround for us against a really good team," Kowal said. "They are big and this is going to be a much different type of game, but it will be fun."