Midwest Players Classic: Sammy Davis scores 34 in Aquinas win over Bangor

It starts in practice, Macy Donarski said.

Aquinas High School girls basketball coach has always challenged his players defensively.

He wants quick feet, active hands and turnovers. Lots of turnovers.

The blitz the Blugolds put on Bangor at the Midwest Players Classic on Saturday morning was textbook.

The Cardinals struggled to reach midcourt on most early possessions, and it seemed like Aquinas freshman Sammy Davis always seemed to be the beneficiary.

Steel after steal wound up in the hands of Davis, who finished consistently, sometimes with a free throw added after the basket.

Davis scored a career-high 34 points by making 13 of 17 shots, and Macy Donarski added 17 points and 12 assists as the Blugolds scored an 80-40 blowout at the La Crosse Center.

Senior Nora Tucker sc ored a team-high 15, and Anna Fronk added 10 for the Cardinals (10-4).

The story for the Blugolds was defense.

“We’re trying to elevate where we are on defense, and for me it starts in practice,” Macy Donarski said. “Practice is where we can focus on the little details. If we can pull into the game what we do in practice like we have the last couple of games, we’ll be good.”

Aquinas scored 10 points in the first 1 minute, 32 seconds and had a 12-0 lead when Davis stole the ball and scored in transition. It was a play that emphasized the comfort level she has achieved with her new team.

“Transition, running up and down the floor, face pace, it’s been really fun,” said the 5-foot-10 Davis, who has averaged 13.8 points per game this season but 24 ppg over her past four. “That’s, like, my game.”

The transition to a new school and new level of competition has also gone well for Davis, whose brothers Johnny and Jordan play for the Washington Wizards and Wisconsin Badgers, respectively.

She attributes a lot of that to Macy Donarski, who has gone out of her way to make sure the process has gone well.

“Macy is the leader here, and she has helped me with everything,” Davis said. “When you do things for the first time, you get confused a lot, and she’s someone who tells me where I’m supposed to be when I need the help.

“She’s a good friend and teammate.”

Macy Donarski can relate to her teammate’s situation after being thrown into the rotation as a freshman on a team loaded with seniors.

“IT was a little different for her,” Dave Donarski said of Macy. “She just had a lot of kids yelling at her all the time.”

Part of that came with being Lexi Donarski’s younger sister. She’d been around the team before her days as a teammate, so there was a familiarity. She was already part of the team family, and that can bring with it tough love.

She has taken a different approach with Davis, and it appears to be working.

“Sammy has a lot of natural ability, is a great teammate and a great listener,” Macy Donarski said. “There are some things I’ve picked up along the way has been super easy to do because she’s an awesome kid and I love being around her.

“She takes those things and puts them into her game.”

Davis was understandably tentative when the season began.

Macy Donarski and Shea Bahr have played with the varsity since they were freshmen, and the Blugolds weren't just working in Davis as a new player, they were finding ways to use transfers Barcha Hnizdilova and Autumn Passehl, too.

Junior Maddie Murphy was also ready to expand the role she played so well, especially at the end of last season.

Dave Donarski has never been shy about the potential that surrounds Davis, so he wanted to beef up her contribution after allowing her time to acclimate to her surroundings.

The Blugolds made a point of feeding her the ball in the post against Prairie du Chien last week, and it resulted in a 30-point performance. A chunk of that can be attributed to Macy Donarski, who had 11 assists while recording a triple double (with 22 points and 13 rebounds).

Macy Donarski was at it again Saturday to make sure Davis got the touches she needed.

The combination is just what Dave Donarski hoped for.

"Macy has a leadership quality about her, and she should," Dave Donarski said. "I feel like she is bringing Samantha along and knows what she's good at.

"One thing I can say about Mace is that she has always been good at making those around her better, and I feel like she's doing that for Samantha and her teammates this year. But they are also making here better."