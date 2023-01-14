Midwest Players Classic: T.J. Stuttley's slam gives Onalaska exclamation point

T.J. Stuttley took Moses Long off the dribble just across the midcourt line the possession after the Wauwatosa West High School boys basketball team used a 3-pointer to get within one possession of Onalaska.

The Hilltoppers had led by as many as 13 points early in the second half of their Saturday afternoon matchup at the Midwest Players Classic and needed a play from their standout sophomore.

Stuttley picked up steam as he reached the top of the key with his left-hand dribble and blew into the lane, where Cole Hansen and Tyler Boesel awaited his arrival.

A leap split the two defenders as Stuttley held the ball in his right hand and somehow picked up steam and slammed the ball through the hoop to create an explosive response form the crowd.

It didn't look like a play that would end up as a dunk, but it did, and it signaled the end of the day for Wauwatosa West. Stuttley's dunk provided the exclamation point on a 55-44 victory for the Hilltoppers (8-3).

"That felt great," said Stuttley, who scored 18 points. "The teams were kind of going back and forth a little, and I wanted to put that exclamation point on it and show them we're a better team than them."

Stuttley also spent his afternoon defending 6-foot-11 sophomore Kai Rogers, who has Wisconsin on his long list of schools with scholarship offers. His performance, along with the defensive help he pointed out, kept the Trojans (9-5) nearly 20 points below their per-game scoring average.

"That's a quick turnaround with two tough teams in a row," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said of the weekend sweep that began with a 72-43 win over Waunakee on Friday. "They made a couple of runs at us in the second have, but we never relinquished (the lead), and that's been a problem in some of our losses.

"There is still a lot to clean up, but I really love the way this team has come together the last two weeks."

Junior Evan Anderson added 17 points for Onalaska and followed up Stuttley's dunk with one of his own. Stuttley scored five of Onalaska's final 10 points, and Anderson had four.

West's Jake Hansen made a 3-pointer to get the Trojans within 47-44 with 3 minutes, 1 second left before Stuttley answered with the slam that shook the crowd.

Rogers ended up with a team-high 14 to lead three double-figure scorers for the Trojans, but Hansen's 3 represented West's final points in the game.

"I play with him in AAU, so I know some of his tendencies," the 6-5 Stuttley said of Rogers. "I know him pretty well, but our coaches put us in great situations to defend, and there was always great help on the back side.

"I was matched up on him, but that takes a team effort."