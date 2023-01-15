Midwest Players Classic: West Salem pushes Park Center in intense matchup at La Crosse Center

The West Salem High School boys basketball team may never be the same again.

The Panthers anticipated a special experience Saturday night in a marquee game against the top team from the state of Minnesota at the Midwest Players Classic.

Coach Mark Wagner valued the opportunity provided by Park Center, then watched his team endure two of the most intense hours it has had together in front of a couple thousand people at the La Crosse Center.

The pace was fast, the play was physical and just about every play invited the scrutiny of the roaring crowd. Unlikely shots were made and unbelievably athletic and timely plays were sprinkled in on both sides.

Players made 3-pointers and maneuvered their way around and through opponents and teammates in the lane. Each basket, each stop, each whistle made the crowd louder.

The cloud of noise that floated through the venue was filled equally with frustration, anger and excitement. The 51 fouls that were called played into that, and so did the three technical fouls.

Those who followed the Pirates down from Brooklyn Park, Minn., were dismayed that this little Wisconsin school was matching it nearly play for play. Those who supported the Panthers were thrilled to watch hope turn into reality, and it didn’t take long for neutral fans to join them.

Park Center beat West Salem 91-85 in a game that lasted nearly two hours, but those 120 minutes may have changed this particular group of Panthers forever.

“I certainly think that if we had any doubt in ourselves, we proved we can play with anybody tonight,” Wagner said. “That’s a great basketball team and we went toe to toe with them the entire night.

“This was a full 36 minutes of intensity. The kids should be proud of themselves.”

Both teams battled foul trouble, but the Panthers (11-1) had to play without star forward Peter Lattos for the final three minutes of the first half, a brief stretch to start the second half and the final 12:10 when he fouled out. Lattos scored 23 points, and the loss of that production could have doomed the Panthers, but it didn’t.

Junior Tamarrein Henderson, who scored 13 points, also encountered early foul trouble and picked up his fourth with 5:11 left in the first half. That limited his ability to attack the basket the rest of the game.

The Pirates (10-0) faced similar situations when senior Kade Cook picked up his third and fourth simultaneously after being whistled for a technical foul with 5:34 left in the first half. Star point guard Cash Chavis, a junior with a couple of Division I college offers, was called for his third foul on a charge with 3:14 left in the first half.

“That’s exactly the way I expected it to be,” Lattos said of the physicality and intensity. “We had the early play where the guy lost his shoe, and it was my guy, and their whole team came up to me.

“We had to be locked in to play with that team and match the intensity to be able to compete.”

The teams exchanged runs and had seven lead changes in the first half, and Carson Koepnick’s jump shot cut Park Center’s halftime advantage to 42-20 and kick-started a decision process for Pirates coach James Ware, who told Midwest Players Classic representative Brad Reinhart he and his team were leaving before changing his mind.

Koepnick finished with 22 points and put together his own little run that took the crowd to a fevered pitch in the second half.

The Pirates took a 54-48 lead on a dunk and free throw by Chiang Ring before Koepnick caught a pass from Henderson and drilled a 3-pointer. He followed a technical foul on the Park Center bench with two free throws, then banked in a 3-pointer while being fouled on the ensuing possession.

He missed the free throw, but the Panthers suddenly had a 56-54 lead with 12:30 to go. It was West Salem's final lead, but it was was within three on one occasion and four on another after Park Center built a lead of as many as 11 points.

"This will definitely change us," said West Salem rebounding machine Brett McConkey. "We definitely proved that we are a really, really good basketball team, and we can get even better.

"Coming out of this game, we know that."