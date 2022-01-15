Midwest Players Classic: West Salem runs into Eau Claire Memorial buzzsaw

West Salem High School boys basketball coach Mark Wagner had some concerns as his team prepared to play Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday night.

The concerns were handling defensive pressure and rebounding well enough to stay in the game. He was also without injured junior Peter Lattos.

The Old Abes established the paint as their home early and forced turnovers directly and through truition to establish smooth sailing in a Midwest Players Classic matchup between top Division 1 and Division 3 teams in the state.

Memorial, ranked fourth in Division 1 by The Associated Press, pushed its lead to double figures for good midway through the first half on its way to a 84-63 victory over the Panthers, who are ranked second in Division 3, at the La Crosse Center.

Senior LJ Wells, a 6-foot-8 forward, was a thorn in West Salem’s side from beginning to end and finished with a team-high 23 points for the Old Abes (12-2) as they won their second straight game and for the fifth time their past six.

“All of the things we talked about before the game happened,” said West Salem coach Mark Wagner, whose team (11-1) lost for the first time and held its only lead at 2-1 after two Brett McConkey free throws one minute into the game. “The (defensive) pressure is on me as a coach because I hadn’t prepared them to be ready for that kind of pressure.

“We don’t have a true ball handler, and other teams are going to pressure us, too, so it’s something we’ll have to learn.”

Lattos missed his second straight game with a wrist injury, and Wagner said he wasn’t sure when the forward would be back on the court. The junior’s scoring average of 14.7 points per game ranks second on the team.

West Salem controlled Memorial’s first couple of attempts to pull away and was within 13-12 when Carson Koepnick hit a jump shot near the free-throw line with 11 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first half.

That basket capped a 6-0 run but was the last before the Old Abes pushed their lead into double figures for good. Memorial scored the next nine points, and junior Mason Stoik gave it a 22-12 lead on the first of his two 3-pointers in the first half. His second in the closing minutes gave the Old Abes a 43-22 advantage.

Koepnick scored a team-high 23 points for the Panthers, whose deficit was in the 20s for the majority of the second half but was cut down to 15 at one point. Koepnick scored 13 in the second half, and teammate Jack Hehli scored all eight of his points after halftime.

"We'll find out what we're made of," Wagner said. "When we come to practice Monday, we'll see if we want to get better at the things we had trouble with tonight or if we're content with being an okay Coulee team."

