MINNESOTA FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Minnesota high school football roundup: La Crescent-Hokah, Caledonia post victories

LAKE CITY, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School football team has a winning streak for the first time since 2015.

The Lancers scored all of their points after the first quarter in a 28-7 Southeast-Red victory over Lake City on Friday, and it marks the first time they have won two games in a row since Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, 2015.

Terry Donovan mug

T. Donovan

The win also gives the team a winning record for the first time since that night under first-year coach Terry Donovan.

Senior Noah Bjerke-Wieser rushed 11 times for 116 yards and caught three touchdown passes for La Crescent-Hokah (2-1, 2-0), which came back after allowing the first touchdown.

Bjerke-Wieser caught a 5-yard scoring pass from A.J. Donovan to tie the game at 7 in the second quarter, then caught passes for 42 and 18 yards from Donovan for additional touchdowns in the third.

Donovan completed 8 of 15 passes for 126 yards and four touchdowns during a 359-yard performance for his team’s offense. Bjerke-Wieser caught five passes for 96 yards.

Southeast-White

Caledonia 21, Dover-Eyota 0

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (3-0, 2-0) used a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to get by the Eagles (1-2, 0-2).

Sophomores Ethan Stendel and Fischer Wait provided those touchdowns and gave Caledonia a 14-0 lead when Stendel ran for a 3-yard score, and Wait followed it up by returning a punt 38 yards for a touchdown after a defensive stand by the Warriors.

The shutout in Caledonia’s second of the season, and the Warriors have outscored their opponents 129-6.

Eric Mauss mug

Mauss

Lewis Doyle gave Caledonia a third-quarter touchdown with a 5-yard pass to Stendel.

Eric Mauss rushed for 85 yards on 19 carries, and Kyle Bechtel caught four passes for 59 yards. Ayden Goetzinger had a team-high five tackles for Caledonia.

