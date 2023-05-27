Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and pitcher Eli McCool took care of the seventh in a 6-5 MSHSL Section 1AA victory over Chatfield on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Lancers (16-6), who won their second straight game and for the third time in four, made the most of six hits to beat the fifth-seeded Gophers and earn a Memorial Day game against top-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Rochester Mayo Field. That game begins at 4 p.m.

McCool pitched a complete game and struck out six Gophers. He allowed four earned runs on three walks and six hits, but three of those runs came in the top of the third inning.

The lancers tied the game at 3 with a run in the bottom of the fourth and trailed by two until the three-run sixth.

Third baseman Dusty Grattan and catcher Logan DeBoer drove in two runs apiece for La Crescent-Hokah, which has not played Zumbrota-Mazeppa (15-3) this season. Right fielder Alex Von Arx doubled, scored twice and drove in a run, while teammate and center fielder Brady Grupa scored three runs.