ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The La Crescent-Hokah High School baseball team contnued ina MSHSL postseason run by knocking off the No. 1 seed in its brackets at Rochester Mayo Field on Monday.

The fourth-seeded Lancers won their third straight game and earned a June matchup against third-seeded Cannon Falls after beating top-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa 9-4 and sending it to the elimination brackets.

La Crescent-Hokah plays the Bombers at 10 a.m. Saturday. The winner of that game advances to the section final on June 6, while the loser will have to win the elimination bracket later Saturday to qualify for the final.

The Lancers (17-6) took the lead for good on a two-run top of the fifth inning. They added another run in the sixth and three more in the seventh for a 9-3 lead over the Cougars.

Sophomore Mayes Boyer went 3 for 4 with two runs driven in and pitched a completed game for La Crescent-Hokah. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits and two walks but struck out five.

Sophomore Alex Von Arx delivered the big hit during a three-run top of the first inning with a two-run single. Brady Junior Brady Grupa got things going by drawing a walk with the bases loaded.

The Cougars tied the game at 3 with two runs in the bottom of the first and another in the third before the Lancers struck again.

Grupa broke the tie with an RBI double and scored when Von Arx followed his hit with a double of his own.

Von Arx, Grupa and junior Kale Baker all had two hits for La Crescent-Hokah, and Von Arx, who was 2 for 4, led the team with two doubles and four RBI. Grupa was 2 for 2, walked twice and matched Boyer with two RBI.