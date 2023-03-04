ROCHESTER — Caledonia High School’s girls basketball team controlled the tempo of Saturday’s MSHSL Section 1AA semifinal the entire way, with the third-seeded Warriors cruising to a 77-53 victory over second-seeded Rochester Lourdes at the Rochester Civic Center to advance to Thursday’s section final.

Even though Caledonia (25-3) was the lower seed, and Lourdes (24-5) had won a regular-season matchup 64-55 in Rochester on Dec. 10, the Warriors were confident heading into the game.

The biggest reason why is because starter Alexis Schroeder and reserve rotation player Aubrie Klug were out of the first matchup, and with the pair back, the Caledonia squad would be able to play a more comfortable style.

“I don’t think we needed to change as much,” coach Scott Sorenson said. “The first time we played, we were kind of out of rhythm because we didn’t have them.”

Lourdes scored on the semifinal game’s opening possession to take a 2-0 lead, but Caledonia scored the next seven points for a 7-2 lead at 15 minutes, 25 seconds and the Warriors led the rest of the way.

The game stayed close for the next few minutes, with the Eagles trailing just 16-15 until Caledonia broke the game wide open with an 11-2 run for a 27-17 lead and a double-digit margin that would continue to grow from there.

Sorenson was happy his team got on the board quickly, because that snowball effect has been a critical component of the team’s identity.

“That’s the key. These guys feed off each other once they can get a couple baskets and get some stops on defense,” Sorenson said.

The momentum continued to build and by halftime the Warriors led 49-31.

During the break, Sorenson made sure to emphasize to his team that the game was not yet over. With both teams in foul trouble after a physical first half, and the Eagles loaded with offensive threats, things could change quickly.

“We talked about starting the way we started the game, staying focused," Sorenson said. "There’s a second half here, and they can start to go off.”

However, that Lourdes run never came and the Warriors maintained a lead in the high teens for the first six minutes of the second half before a trio of buckets in a row bumped the deficit up to the low 20s and stayed there for the rest of the game.

Caledonia senior Ava Privet led all scorers with 21 points, joined in double figured by sophomore Josie Foster’s 16 and senior Jovial King’s 14.

Lourdes was led by an 18-point night from senior Vivica Bretton and 10 from senior Ella Hopkins.

With the win, the Warriors move on to an 8 p.m. matchup Thursday at the Rochester Civic Center against top-seeded Goodhue, who ranks fourth in Class AA in the state according to the Quality Results Formula ratings of Minnesota-Scores.net, which is used by the MSHSL for seeding purposes.

However, the Wildcats are not unbeatable as fourth-seeded Winona Cotter nearly knocked off Goodhue in the section semifinals, only for the Wildcats to hold on for a 57-53 win. Caledonia defeated the Ramblers twice in Three Rivers Conference play throughout the regular season, and was even closer in a regular-season matchup against Goodhue, falling 57-54 at Goodhue’s Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.