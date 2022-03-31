MSHSL basketball: Caledonia's Eli King named to AP All-State first team

Caledonia High School senior Eli King wasn't selected as Minnesota's Mr. Basketball this week, but the Iowa State University commit did cement his spot as one of the state's best.

King was one of five players selected to Minnesota's Associated Press All-State first team after leading the Warriors (29-2) to a third-place finish in the MSHSL Class AA state tournament.

Park Center's Braeden Carrington, Totino-Grace's Demarion Watson, Cretin-Derham Hall's Tre Holloman and Cottage Grove's Pharrel Payne also made the first team, with Carrington chosen as the state's player of the year.

King, a 6-foot-3 guard, was recruited by Division I football and basketball programs before deciding to follow in the footsteps of his brothers and play college basketball. His list of football suitors included Notre Dame, which offered a scholarship that he turned down to go to Iowa State.

A knee injury wiped out his junior season, but King returned with a vengeance as a senior and helped the Warriors win their first 17 games before a buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave DeForest a 60-57 win over Caledonia on Feb. 7.

King took averages of 19.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game into the state tournament.

He then averaged 25.3 points and 11.3 rebounds during a quarterfinal win over Perham, a semifinal loss to Annandale and a third-place win over Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta. King had 35 points and 14 rebounds in the placement win over MACA.

King finished his Caledonia career with 1,656 points, which ranks third in program history. Brothers Noah King (2,575) and Owen King (2,437) rank first and second, respectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.