MSHSL boys basketball: Annandale ends Caledonia's title hopes in semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team couldn't overcome a strong second half from Annandale and were eliminated from championship contention at the MSHSL Class AA state tournament on Friday.

The third-seeded Cardinals outscored the second-seeded Warriors by 13 points in the second half to post a 62-55 victory in a semifinal matchup at Williams Arena.

Annandale (29-2) advances to play top-seeded Minneapolis North (26-6) in a 1 p.m. title game Saturday at Williams Arena. Caledonia (28-2) plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta (28-3) in a noon third-place game at Concordia University.

Senior Eli King fouled out in the closing seconds but not before he posted 24 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and six assists for the Warriors, who led 26-20 at halftime.

Annandale scored the first 11 points of the second half, and Carson Gagnon made 7 of 11 attempts from the 3-point line and scored a game-high 28 points to lead the way.

Senior Jackson Koepke added 13 points for the Warrior,s who made 6 of 21 3-point attempts and shot 37 percent (20-for-54) in the game.

