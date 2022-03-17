MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia comes back for Section 1AA championship

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Caledonia High School boys basketball team was pushed ot the edge Thursday night, but it found a way to survive and qualify for its 10th MSHSL Class AA state tournament.

Senior Eli King scored 32 points -- 24 after halftime -- to help the Warriors beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in three overtimes in a Section 1AA championship game at the Rochester Mayo Arena.

Caledonia (27-1) rallied from 15 points down in the first half to beat the Bulldogs (28-2) for a second time this season.

King, an Iowa State University commit, scored Caledonia's final seven points of regulation to help force a 55-55 tie heading to overtime. Boith teams scored two points in the first overtime and four in the second before the Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 11-0 in the final overtime.

The section championship is Caledonia's 10th and seventh since 2014. Caledonia was the Class AA state runner-up a year ago.

This story will be updated.

