MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia dug out of deep hole to become Class AA state qualifier again

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Caledonia High School boys basketball coach Brad King learned something about his team a couple of months ago.

On Jan. 29, his Warriors traveled for a road clash at Totino-Grace, which back then was the top-ranked team in Minnesota's Class AAA. The Warriors (27-1) trailed that game by 20 points at halftime, yet they prevailed, clawing all the way back to secure a narrow one-point win.

That’s why on Thursday, with his team at one point trailing Plainview-Elgin-Millville by 15 points in the Section 1AA championship game at Rochester Civic Center, he wasn’t worried.

“I was disappointed with the start we got off to,” said King, whose team closed the first half on a 9-0 run to cut its first-half deficit to six points. “They were playing harder than we were. They were more physical, all those things. We made a little run before halftime, and told them, 'Listen, we have to play harder. We're in a hole."

“Even at the end of the game, things just didn't go our way, but this group proved earlier in the year when we were down 20 and came back and won.”

Just like he did against Totino-Grace, senior guard Eli King spearheaded the Warriors comeback efforts with a barrage of late-game heroics.

Against the Eagles on Jan. 29, Eli King canned a 17-foot jumper in the waning moments of the second half to put Caledonia in front for good.

On Thursday, he saved his best for last yet again, pouring in seven of his game-high 30 points in the final 15.7 seconds of regulation — including a game-tying, coast-to-coast layup with just 4 seconds on the clock — along with another seven combined points over the three overtime periods. In all, he scored 14 of the Warriors’ final 24 points against the Bulldogs.

With the game on the line, the Iowa State University commit took over, as he is expected to do in those kinds of moments. But it’s not all on Eli, Brad King said.

“That's why the other guys are so good an understanding what they need to do in those situations,” Brad King said. “They move at the right time. They go to the right spots. They set the ball screen correctly. Everybody does their job.”

Senior Ja’Shon Simpson poured in 14 points for Caledonia on Thursday, including a run of six straight points midway through the second half. Senior Jackson Koepke also added 11 for the Warriors, the last three of which were scored via an old-fashioned 3-point play to open to scoring in the third overtime period, and subsequently put the Warriors in front for good.

