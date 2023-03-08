ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team advanced to an MSHSL Section 1AA semifinal with a second postseason victory on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Warriors (16-12) beat sixth-seeded Chatfield 71-59 at the Rochester Mayo Civic Arena to give itself the challenge of second-seeded P-E-M on Saturday.

Mason King scored a team-high 20 points against the Gophers and was one of four double-figure scorers for Caledonia.

Lewis Doyle added 18 points, Reid Klug 13 and Garrett Konz 10 for the Warriors, who have won six of their past seven games.

Caledonia next faces P-E-M at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Auditorium. P-E-M beat the Warriors 93-88 during their regular-season meeting.