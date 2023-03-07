ROCHESTER, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team had its season come to an end in an MSHSL Section 1AA quarterfinal Monday night.

The fifth-seeded Lancers held a seven-point halftime lead, but fourth-seeded Cannon Falls emerged with the 55-53 victory at the Rochester Mayo Civic Arena.

Senior Carter Todd scored 21 points, and junior Parker McQuin added nine for La Crescent-Hokah (18-10), which had a 32-25 halftime advantage. McQuin and teammate Noah Bjerke-Wieser hit two 3-pointers apiece, and Bjerke-Wieser added eight points.