 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
MSHSL BOYS BASKETBALL

MSHSL boys basketball: La Crescent-Hokah opens 1AA tournament with win

LA CRESCENT — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team started its postseason on the right foot by eliminating Winona Cotter 74-33 in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament on Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Lancers (17-7) buried the 13th-seeded Ramblers (7-20) early and built a 47-17 lead by halftime.

Junior Carter Todd made a pair of 3-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points for La Crescent-Hokah, which next plays fifth-seeded Lewiston-Altura (19-8) in a quarterfinal game on Monday in Rochester, Minn.

The Lancers and Cardinals play at 7:30 p.m. in the Mayo Arena and follow a 6 p.m. game between top-seeded Caledonia (24-1) and eighth-seeded Triton (16-11), which beat Rochester Lourdes 51-46 on Thursday.

La Crescent-Hokah swept Lewiston-Altura by scores of 71-52 and 65-53 during the regular season.

Sophomore Parker McQuin hit 3 of 4 attempts form the 3-point line and added 15 points for the Lancers, while senior teammate Cam Manske scored 13 points with two 3s.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Altoona girls 53, West Salem 49

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News