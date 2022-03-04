MSHSL boys basketball: La Crescent-Hokah opens 1AA tournament with win

LA CRESCENT — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team started its postseason on the right foot by eliminating Winona Cotter 74-33 in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament on Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Lancers (17-7) buried the 13th-seeded Ramblers (7-20) early and built a 47-17 lead by halftime.

Junior Carter Todd made a pair of 3-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points for La Crescent-Hokah, which next plays fifth-seeded Lewiston-Altura (19-8) in a quarterfinal game on Monday in Rochester, Minn.

The Lancers and Cardinals play at 7:30 p.m. in the Mayo Arena and follow a 6 p.m. game between top-seeded Caledonia (24-1) and eighth-seeded Triton (16-11), which beat Rochester Lourdes 51-46 on Thursday.

La Crescent-Hokah swept Lewiston-Altura by scores of 71-52 and 65-53 during the regular season.

Sophomore Parker McQuin hit 3 of 4 attempts form the 3-point line and added 15 points for the Lancers, while senior teammate Cam Manske scored 13 points with two 3s.

