ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Caledonia High School boys basketball team's season came to an end in the MSHSL Section 1AA semifinals at the Rochester Mayo Auditorium on Saturday.

The Warriors pushed second-seeded Plainview-Elgin-Millville for the second time this season but fell 58-50 to finish their season with a 16-13 record.

Caledonia played two competitive halves and trailed 32-29 after the first half.

Sophomore Garrett Konz scored a team-high 15 points and made three of Caledonia's six 3-pointers. Sophomore Reid Klug added 10 points and senior Brett Schultz nine for the Warriors, who took P-E-M to triple overtime earlier this season.

Aeron Stevens scored 23 points to lead the Bulldogs.