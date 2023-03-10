ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School girls basketball team’s senior corps has dreamed of playing together in the state tournament for years. Even as kids in the youth ranks, the dream was there.

That dream, heartbreakingly, fell one game short of becoming reality Friday at the Rochester Civic Center. Their opponent, top-seeded and third-ranked Goodhue, shot lights out in a commanding 78-58 victory to secure the MSHSL Section 1AA title, thus ending the Warriors’ season one step shorter than they had hoped.

“Obviously we would love to go on, but it just wasn’t in the cards tonight,” Caledonia coach Scott Sorenson said.

The loss denied the Warriors (25-4) their first state tournament berth since the 2018-19 season, a runner-up campaign during which most of their current seniors were just eighth-graders.

For those seniors, Friday marked the end of an era.

“It’s been great, just being able to play with your best friends all these years, even back to when we were kids. It’s special,” Caledonia senior Paige Klug said. “We have such a strong bond.”

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the strength of their chemistry wasn’t enough to cool Goodhue’s offensive firepower.

Junior guard Elisabeth Gadient, in particular, was a problem for Caledonia all night.

She scored 16 of her game-high 26 points in the first half, including a pair of consecutive 3-pointers in front of the Caledonia student section that stretched a 16-point lead for Goodhue shortly before halftime.

The Wildcats sunk eight treys in the opening 18 minutes.

“They shot lights out,” Sorenson said. “They made the shots. They earned it. We couldn’t seem to get into a flow offensively, and that’s a credit to their defense.”

Caledonia, which had won 12 straight games, kept it within 10 points for a majority of the first half, benefiting in particular from 12 hard-earned points from sophomore Josie Foster, whose contributions off the bench helped keep the Warriors within 12 at the break.

But the Wildcats came out hot in the second half, with Gadient chipping in five quick points as part of a 10-2 run that allowed her team’s lead reach 20 for the first time.

Sophomore guard Kendyl Lodermeier added 19 points for Goodhue (27-3), with senior Melanie Beck also pouring in 10.

“We just had an offensive sharpness, I feel, that I think we’ve been lacking the past few games. And we really had a day,” Goodhue coach Josh Wieme said. “Our girls were really focused that way. Liz (Gadient) got scoring for us early, which is also really big for us, but I also think between Jada (Scheele) and Kendyl (Lodermeier) on the rebounds, we just got so many second opportunities. And any time they did get a stop, we’d rebound and get extra possessions that way. That was big for us.”

Senior guard Alexis Schroeder, who was thoroughly embraced by her teammates after fouling out of her final high school game with 4:35 remaining, did her best to stymie Goodhue’s momentum with a trio of second-half 3s, but the deficit was simply too great to overcome at that point.

Caledonia converted just two field-goal attempts in the first seven minutes of the second half. The Wildcats scored 20 points in that time, which blew the game wide open.

“We didn’t finish,” Sorenson said. “And I think there were times when we tried to finish through somebody, as opposed to finding those gaps and kicking it out to our shooters.”

Schroeder finished with 11 points. Foster’s 14 led the way for Caledonia, while seniors Paige Klug, Jovial King, Isabelle Schultz and Ava Privet all finished with 7, 6, 4 and 3 points, respectively, in their final games as Warriors.

“These seniors, even in defeat, we’re so proud of what they accomplished,” Sorenson said. “The fact that they stuck together and appreciated everyone’s success throughout the year, and they really did want it for everybody else.

“They’ve stuck together through it all. I couldn’t be more proud. Their leadership is off the charts. There were so many times where we as coaches didn’t have to do a thing. They knew what they needed to do. They’d walk into practice and take care of what they needed to do, from Day 1. We’re going to look back and be very proud of how we played and how we did it right.”