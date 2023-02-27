ROCHESTER, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball team had their season ended by the MSHSL Section 1AA top-seed Goodhue in a 72-50 loss Monday at the Mayo Civic Arena.
The eighth-seeded Lancers (15-12) were downed in the section quarterfinals by the Wildcats (25-3) and senior Tori Miller, who led the scoring with 18 points.
Sophomore Kendyl Lodermeier added 13 while junior Elisabeth Gadient scored 11 for Goodhue.
The senior duo of Kelsey Kiesau and Emma Hunt each scored 13 points in their final game in a Lancers uniform. Another senior, Molly Bills, scored 10.