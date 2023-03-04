ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Caledonia/Houston co-op wrestling team advanced three of its nine qualifiers to semifinal matches of the MSHSL Class A state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday.

The Warriors will be represented by seniors Cory Scanlan and Tucker Ginther and junior Owen Denstad in Saturday's semifinals after all three won two matches on Friday.

Denstad (46-4) became the first to win a quarterfinal with an 8-3 victory over Pipestone's Hudson Burnett (41-7) in a 132-pound bout. He started his day with a 49-second pin of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted's Caleb Michels (23-17).

Denstad, who is ranked third by The Guillotine, squares off with fourth-ranked Nolan Ambrose (15-0) of Jackson County Central in the semifinal round. Ambrose beat Denstad 5-1 during the championship dual of Thursday's team tournament.

Scanlan (37-10) advanced at 138 with a pin and sudden victory during the first two rounds. He pinned Deagen Captain (28-9) of Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie in 5:40 in the first round and beat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's Wyatt Engen (37-7) 4-2 in the quarterfinal.

Scanlan, who is not ranked, meets second-ranked Colbe Tappe (42-3) of Staples-Motley in the semifinal round.

Ginther, who is 35-2 at 145, recorded a couple of decisions at 145 and outscored his two opponents by a combined 13-1. He started with an 8-1 win over Berha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie's David Revering (38-8) before handing Royalton-Upsala's Will Gorecki (31-9) a 5-0 loss.

Ginther, who is ranked second, matches up with Jackson County Central's third-ranked Logan Butzon (40-3) in his semifinal. Butzon beat Ginther 2-1 in Thursday's championship dual.

Junior Isaac Bocker (14-6, 152) is also still alive in the consolation round after rebounding from a first-round loss with a victory.

Freshman Hunter Frank (27-22, 113), Braxton Lange (40-8, 120), senior Eric Mauss (33-8, 182), senior Ayden Goetzinger (41-8, 195) and senior Grant Ness (14-6, 285) all lost twice on Friday.