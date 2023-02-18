ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia/Houston co-op wrestling program understood it had a chance to become an MSHSL Class A state qualifier after a few key dual victories during the regular season.

The Warriors had beaten both Dover-Eyota and Chatfield before, but the outcomes were close.

Caledonia/Houston repeated those performances with state on the line Saturday afternoon at the Mayo Civic Center.

The Warriors had little trouble in a 64-12 quarterfinal win over Triton, but they came through with big victories at key times in a 34-29 win over Dover-Eyota and 28-24 victory over Chatfield to finish off the Section 1A team tournament.

Caledonia/Houston won the final four matches of the championship dual with the Gophers to become a team state qualifier for the sixth time and first since 2016.

Chatfield took a 24-12 lead with four matches remaining, and the Warriors won them all.

Eric Mauss started with a 10-3 win over Nathan Allen at 182, and Aden Kulas followed with a 5-1 victory over D'Andre Williams at 195. Ayden Goetzinger put Caledonia/Houston up by one with a 3-2 win over Kail Schott, and Grant Ness put it away with a 6-0 shutout of Bralyn Burnett.

Mauss gave the Warriors their win over Dover-Eyota with a 6-3 decision over Tayden Ludescher at 195. That gave Caledonia/Houston a 34-17 lead with two matches left.

Braxton Lange (120), Owen Denstad (132), Cory Scanlan (138), Tucker Ginther (145) and Mauss all went 3-0 for the Warriors.

The team state tournament is run in conjunction with the individual state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center on March 2-4.