CALEDONIA 51, PERHAM 40

MSHSL state boys basketball: Caledonia gets by Perham in Class AA quarterfinal

MINNEAPOLIS — Senior Eli King scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the second-seeded Caledonia High School boys basketball team to a 51-40 victory over Perham in the quarterfinal round of the MSHSL state tournament on Tuesday.

The Warriors (28-1) won their 11th straight game and earned a spot in the semifinal round by beating the Yellowjackets (18-11) at the Target Center.

Eli King mug

King

Caledonia scored 17 of the first 19 points and had a 29-18 lead after one half. King led three double-figure scorers and made 7 of 13 shots. Ja'Shon Simpson added 11 points and seven rebounds and Thane Meiners 10 points and two of Caledonia's six 3-pointers.

The Warriors play again Friday night against either third-seeded Annandale or unseeded Pequot Lakes at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena.

This story will be updated.

