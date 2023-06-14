JORDAN, Minn. -- La Crescent-Hokah High School sophomore Ryan Nutter placed in the top five at the MSHSL Class AA Individual Boys Golf tournament on Wednesday at Ridges at Sand Creek.

Nutter finished his second round at 73 strokes, tying for fifth with three others at 148 over two rounds.

His top-five follows up a tie for 13th in his freshman season.

Nutter was the second-highest finishing underclassman behind sophomore Carter White of Staples-Motley, who won the championship by three strokes at 144.