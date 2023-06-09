ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — Senior Tysen Grinde led three medal-winning performances for local competitions at the MSHSL state track and field meet on Friday.

Grinde, a senior for Caledonia/Spring Grove, won the Class A high jump by clearing 6 feet, 6 inches. He beat second-place Maxim Sergeyev of St. Croix Luther by an inch and was the only local qualifier to place higher than fifth at St. Michael-Albertville.

Caledonia/Spring Grove junior Josh Beardmore and La Crescent-Hokah senior Emily Ludwig brought home fifth-place medals after big performances on Friday.

Beardmore was fifth in the long jump with a leap of 21-9¾, while Ludwig completed the 100-meter hurdles in 15.48 seconds for fifth place.