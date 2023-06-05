Fischer Wait, a sophomore on the Caledonia/Spring Grove boys track and field team, leads area competitors to the MSHSL state meet in St. Michael, Minn., with performances good enough to project him as a medalist in two events.

Wait runs one leg for the team's 800-meter relay and qualified as an individual in the Class A 400. The relay team is seeded second with a time of 1 minute, 29.86 seconds, and Waite is seeded third in the 400 with a qualifying time of 50.24.

The only team with a faster qualifying time in the 800 relay is Chatfield with a 1:29.79, and the only two ahead of Waite in the 400 are Zumbrota-Mazeppa's RJ Sylak (49.2) and Winona Cotter's Luke Gardner (49.81).

Caledonia/Spring Grove junior Josh Beardmore runs with Wait on the 800 relay and comes in as the fourth seed in the long jump (21 feet, 9¼ inches). He is nearly 7 inches behind top qualifier Ryan King of BOLD/BLH (22-6).

Senior Eric Mauss and sophomore Owen Staggemeyer run for that relay team and a 400 relay that has qualified with the seventh-fastest time. Beardmore and junior Jason Schock round out the 400 relay, which comes in with a qualifying time of 44.14.

Senior Tysen Grinde and sophomore Ethan Stendel also represent Caledonia/Spring Grove in the high jump. Grinde is tied for the third seed after a section jump of 6-4, and Stendel tied for seventh at 6-2.

La Crescent-Hokah senior Emily Ludwig qualified in two Class A events with section runs in the hurdles. She is seeded seventh in the 100 hurdles (16.02) and ninth in the 300 hurdles (47.74).