It’s hard to anticipate the kind of success the Caledonia/Houston co-op wrestling team has experienced during these winter months.

Coach Shay Mahoney has built the kind of program that experiences regular postseason success, but setting up the kind of weekend that awaits the Warriors only happens for the best of the best.

“I knew we had a good group of seniors, but you are always playing the, ‘What does everyone weigh?’ game in the offseason to figure out where you are and who you can plug in where in the lineup,” Mahoney said. “That started to look good, but we knew we had to stay healthy.”

The team did as well as any coach could expect and the payoff came with team qualification and nine individual qualifiers in Class A for the upcoming MSHSL state tournament that begins Thursday and concludes Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This marks the sixth time the Warriors have qualified as a team — and first since 2016 — and the number of individual qualifiers represents a program record.

The Warriors are seeded second for the dual tournament and open with a quarterfinal against United North Central at 9 a.m. Thursday. Semifinals follow at 1 p.m., and the championship dual is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Then, five seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and one freshman tackle individual brackets on Friday with the hope of wrestling for medals on Saturday.

Preparation this week was no different than any other with both phases of the sport sill in play for Caledonia/Houston.

“We set our schedule up to simulate this weekend, from Bi-State to the Clash the next weekend to seven duals in three days the week after that,” Mahoney said. “We told the boys that was going to be a simulation for this in terms of team sections, then individual sections and now this week with the duals and individual three days in a row.”

Three of the individual qualifiers already own state medals after senior Tucker Ginther and junior Owen Denstad placed third and sophomore Braxton Lange fourth in last year’s state meet. Ginther is a four-time qualifier, and senior Ayden Goetzinger joins the rest as a two-time qualifier.

Lange (39-6) has jumped from 106 pounds to 120, while Denstad (44-4), Ginther (33-2) and Goetzinger (40-6) have remained at 132, 145 and 195, respectively.

They are joined in individual brackets on Friday by freshman Hunter Frank (27-20, 113), senior Cory Scanlan (35-10, 138), junior Isaac Blocker (13-5, 152), senior Eric Mauss (32-6, 182) and senior Grant Ness (14-4, 285).

That group was prepared through individual tournaments like the Bi-State Classic in December and difficult dual after difficult dual.

The momentum was started with a 33-29 dual victory over rival Chatfield on Dec. 20 and continued with four performances of sixth place or better and a one-point Division 2 team victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa at the Bi-State Classic.

The Warriors won their placement bracket at The Clash XX and beat Holmen 34-28 during the La Crosse Center event. Another win over Chatfield and a 34-28 win over Dover-Eyota followed, and the Warriors had fully captured the community’s attention.

“The community has been great, especially when you consider the fact that these kids were wrestling in front of no one two years ago,” Mahoney said. “We were wrestling in empty gyms, and we’ve gone from that to wrestling Dover-Eyota at our place with kids laying on the floor because there was nowhere to sit.”

Mahoney, whose coaching staff includes many rooted firmly in Caledonia with Tanner Benson, Justin Conway, Travis Frank, Michael Otomo, Nick Hoff, Bob Scanlan, Mason Staggemeyer and Marcus Otomo, said the environment was the same during a 37-35 loss to Aquinas in a dual that went down to the final match.

While he and all of his individual qualifiers are excited for their matches on Friday and Saturday, the larger focus is on what happens as a team on Thursday. The Warriors last won a team title in 1970 and last advanced to the championship dual in 1984.

“I’m friends with Kasey Meiners, and I was talking to him about it,” Mahoney said. “This is a six-time state qualifier and a national champ (for Rochester Community and Technical College), and he said he’d give all of those individual accomplishments back to qualify for team state once.

“It’s a special thing.”