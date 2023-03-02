ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Caledonia/Houston co-op wrestling team has held up its seeding by winning quarterfinal and semifinal duals during the MSHSL state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

The second-seeded Warriors wrestle top-seeded Jackson County Central for the Class A championship at 7 p.m. before concentrating on individual brackets Friday and Saturday at the same venue.

Caledonia/Houston beat United North Central 35-23 in the quarterfinals and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 33-27 in the semifinals.

Braxton Lange (120 pounds), Owen Denstad (132), Cory Scanlan (138), Tucker Ginther (145), Isaac Blocker (152, 160) and Simon Seymour (160, 170) all won twice for the Warriors.

Lange won by decision and technical fall, and Denstad recorded a pin and a decision. Scanlan had a major decision and pin, and Ginther a major decision and decision. Blocker had one pin and one decision and Seymour a couple of decisions.

Caledonia/Houston built enough of a lead to lose the final matches and still beat B-B-E in the semifinal round.

Check lacrossetribune.com later tonight to see how the Warriors did in the championship dual.