MSHSL state wrestling: Ross, Ginther comebacks lead Caledonia/Houston to state

ST. PAUL — It was the second week of February, and Caledonia/Houston wrestling coach Shay Mahoney thought he might be going to the postseason without two of his top performers.

Senior Brandon Ross had been out since the last week of December with a knee injury and was hoping to chase a second straight MSHSL Class A state championship in March.

Junior Tucker Ginther was hoping to become a four-time state qualifier in March, but an accidental kick to the face during a practice the first week of February led to a four-day hospital stay and two surgeries to an injured septum.

What followed was a couple of hopeful but unexpected returns as Ginther was medically cleared just before team sections and Ross just ahead of individual sections.

Both have taken advantage of the opportunities and lead a group of five Warriors into the individual state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday and Saturday.

“I thought we competed really well at our individual section tournament last weekend,” Mahoney said. “You get greedy and want more and feel bad for the ones who got close, but we’re definitely happy for the five that got here from a tough section.”

Ross (17-1, 126 pounds) and Ginther (31-8, 145) are joined by junior Ayden Goetzinger (31-7, 195), sophomore Owen Denstad (42-4, 132) and freshman Braxton Lange (30-15, 106) at the tournament.

Ross was runner-up at 120 pounds a s sophomore before winning the title at the same weight as a junior. He was cruising through his senior season before injuring his knee during a loss to Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera in the 126-pound championship match at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse.

Rivera went on to win Wisconsin’s Division 1 championship at that weight last weekend — and commit to the University of Wisconsin immediately afterward — and Ross will try to duplicate the feat in a bracket that contains some familiar faces.

Ross did a good job of taking his return slowly until it came time to wrestle in the section tournament. Mahoney said he worked on drills in the wrestling room after being given the green light to compete and that was a plan in place for a pretty conservative approach at the section meet.

“We talked about trying to get that takedown and just grinding it out,” Mahoney said. “I didn’t want him to try and do too much, but that didn’t last.”

Ross, a St. Cloud State commit, said it took some time to gain confidence in his knee, but not too much.

“It was a little challenging, but I got through it, and now we’re here today,” Ross said. “My knee slowed me down a little bit, but I wanted to be the Brandon Ross that was there to show everyone I could compete.”

Ross, who reclaimed his No. 1 state ranking upon return, did that by pinning GMLO’s Aiden Qunitana (30-16) in 1 minute, 40 seconds in the semifinals and winning an 8-2 decision from Dover-Eyota’s Bolton Thesing.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s Ryan Jensen (43-3) is also in the bracket, and he is ranked second. Ross beat Jensen 6-1 in last year’s 120-pound final.

Ginther’s return was a little more complicated and his qualifying for state a little more exciting.

The junior didn’t seek immediate medical attention after the kicking incident, but needed immediate attention once he did.

“They first couple days I was there, they didn’t really know what was going on, but then the (ear, nose and throat) doctor came in checked to see if there was infection in my nose, and there was,” Ginther said. “I had a mini-surgery that day and a full surgery on my nose the next day.”

The broken nose was punctuated by Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), which led to a staph infection.

“It was definitely scary because I didn’t really know what it was,” he said. “I probably shouldn’t have, but I Googled it to find out more and was a little scared, but I felt a lot better after the surgery that day.”

Ginither was cleared to wrestle in time for team sections, but he competed with a mask. He continued to wear the mask at individual sections, where he cemented his latest spot in the state tournament with a last-second 2-1 win over GMLO’s Donovan Felten (38-6), who is ranked fourth, in the semifinal bout.

Ginther lost the championship match, but his semifinal win gave him second place and the state qualification.

“We didn’t know he’d be able to wrestle at all in the postseason,” Mahoney said. “Anything that keeps a 17-year-old kid in the hospital for four days has to concern you, but here he is.”

Denstad and Goetzinger enter as section champions, and Lange as a runner-up. Goetzinger is the only ranked wrestler in that group with his No. 9 spot at 195, but Denstad has been tough to beat since a fifth-place finish at the Bi-State.

Denstad owns a 27-2 record since that tournament.

