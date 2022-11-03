MSHSL volleyball: Caledonia one win away from section championship

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School volleyball rallied after losing two of the first three sets to upset second-ranked and top-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa in an MSHSL Section 1AA semifinal on Thursday.

The Warriors (18-11) went down to the wire before knocking off the Cougars 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 16-14 at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.

Caledonia advances to a section final at noon Saturday against either Cannon Falls or Chatfield at the Rochester Mayo Civic. The Warriors, who have won five straight matches, are trying to qualify for their third state tournament and first since placing second in 2016. Caledonia was also state runner-up in 2012.

Junior Logan Koepke led the Warriors with 16 kills and added 21 digs and four blocks to her stat line. Senior Paige Klug added 14 kills and senior Jovial King 39 assists.