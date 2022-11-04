MSHSL volleyball: Caledonia tackles Cannon Falls in 1AA championship

The Caledonia High School volleyball team had its back against the wall after losing the third set to Zumbrota-Mazeppa in an MSHSL Section 1AA semifinal match on Thursday.

The setback put the fourth-seeded Warriors in a 2-1 hole to the top-seeded and second-ranked Cougars and Division I Seton Hall commit Rylee Nelson.

"We talked to the girls about little adjustments," Caledonia coach Scott Koepke said. "My assistant coaches did a great job talking to our blockers about where their eyes were on routes being taken by hitters.

"Other than that, it was telling them to stay positive, hang in there and to keep trying to make plays."

As the blocking picked up, the Warriors started to take control on the way to a 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 16-14 victory at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center. Caledonia will return to the same venue to play Cannon Falls for the championship and the hope for a spot in the Class AA state tournament.

The Warriors and sixth-ranked Bombers (25-7) play at noon Saturday after Cannon Falls swept Chatfield in the second semifinal Thursday night.

Caledonia was led by Logan Koepke's 15 kills and Paige Klug's 14 kills against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Aubrie Klug led the team with 26 digs, and Jovial King dished out a team-high 40 assists.

Koepke and Sienna Augedahl each had four blocks, and Braelyn Lange added three as Caledonia moved to within one victory of its first state tournament since 2016.

Up next is another solid group of hitters that handed the Warriors a four-set loss earlier this season. Scott Koepke said his team has changed a lot since the first meeting through shifts in the lineup.

The Bombers split two matches with Zumbrota-Mazeppa and beat the Warriors 3-1 on Sept. 12.

They are led by 6-foot-2 junior Madison Burr, who has already committed to South Dakota State. She has 397 kills (4.1 per set) and has a combined 106 solo and assisted blocks. Sophomore Karsyn Winchell has 173 kills and 6-foot senior Elle Lind 138 kills and a team-high 127 total blocks.

"They keep the ball in play really well, and (Burr) is a fantastic athlete," Scott Koepke said of the Bombers. "She hits out of the front row and back row both, and we'll have to be real focused on where she is at all times and try to get a block on her."

As for the evolution of the Warriors, Scott Koepke said the belief around the team getting to this point started to grow after a 3-1 win over Chatfield — the team Cannon Falls beat on Thursday — on Oct. 6.

"Beating Chatfield in Chatfield was pretty big for us," Scott Koepke said. "They have a nice team, and the girls were really locked in and showing some good growth in the things they'd been working so hard at."