TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — There wasn’t a lot of pressure on the Holmen High School boys golf team as it played an 18-hole MVC championship tournament at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Course on Wednesday.

The Vikings were assured of walking away from the course as conference champs after winning every previous MVC meet. Holmen certainly wanted to play well because the postseason is staring it in the face, and momentum is important.

Coach Mitch Gault said it’s time to shoot for a number, and the Vikings set 300 as a goal for their final meeting of solely conference teams.

A two-stroke penalty at No. 17 couldn’t stop junior Luke Taebel from shooting a 1-under-par 70 that led Holmen to a score of 299 and a comfortable victory over second-place Tomah and third-place Onalaska (326).

“Luke Taebel played very well,” Gault said. “The team didn’t putt very well, but anytime you break 300 as a high school team, you are doing something right.”

The Vikings had three of the top four individuals and four of the top eight in completing a season sweep of MVC opponents.

Taebel’s 70 held off Onalaska runner-up Ethan Kramer (74). Holmen senior teammates Jackson Rhoades and Kade Smith were third and fourth, respectively, with scores of 75 and 76.

Holmen senior Carter Gault was also eighth with a 78 behind fifth-place senior Colin Comeau of Onalaska and Tomah seniors Owen Walker and Jake Berry — of all of whom shot 77s.

Gault, whose team also won the MVC last season, wanted to challenge his team this spring and did with nonconference tournaments that he hopes prepared it for a difficult battle at a WIAA Division 1 sectional should it qualify.

The Vikings started the season by playing a tournament in Decorah, Iowa, and ran into some quality opposition there, an invitational the Vikings hosted and at others in Madison and Oconomowoc.

Gault said his team beat a quality program from Holy Family (Minn.) while golfing in Decorah and had regular run-ins with powerhouse programs in Wisconsin at other competitions.

“We beat them and shot 311 on a very windy day in Iowa, so we got some confidence there,” Gault said. “Then we went to Reedsburg and won (an invitational) there, went to Sparta and won that and then got second (to fifth-ranked Madison Memorial) at the Viking Invitational (at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek) with 18 teams there.

“But one of the first things I did when I took over last year was get us into the tournament over in Oconomowoc, and that’s lots of good teams, multiple divisions. The kids got to play really, really good courses and play really good competition.”

While Taebel proved to be the season medalist, he had plenty of competition for that status among his own teammates. Four Holmen players either won outright or tied for medalist honors at a conference meet this season.