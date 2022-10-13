MVC cross country: Onalaska boys, Holmen girls win team titles

WEST SALEM — Both Onalaska High School sophomore Manny Putz and Holmen freshman Sabrina Lechnir woke up Thursday morning with very specific intentions.

Putz was looking for a course record at Maple Grove Venues, and Lechnir was focused making splash in her first MVC cross country meet in the course at Maple Grove Venues.

And just as importantly, both wanted to walk away as pieces of team victories.

They couldn't enjoyed better days.

Putz broke his own course record by 22 seconds with a run of 15:24.9, and Lechnir crossed the line first in the girls race at 19:37.

Putz's performance sparked the Hilltoppers to a winning team score of 29, and Lechnir's highlight a perfect run for the Vikings, who had all five of the top runners for a score of 15.

"I knew they'd be up there, but 15 (points) in this conference is pretty amazing," said Holmen coach Steve Mally, whose girls won their second straight MVC title and are ranked 11th in Division 1 by state coaches. "They are so excited about this."

Lechnir was followed, in order, by junior Anabella Filips (19:51.1), junior Sydney Valiska (19:57.8), sophomore Bailey Sommerville (20:29.3) and senior Molly Twitchell (20:33.4).

Freshman Jocelyn Williams (20:49.4) also finished seventh and junior Sheryl Wang 12th (21:45) in a dominant performance for Holmen, which won its first MVC team title last year.

Lechnir made a memorable debut by pulling away from the front of the pack early and maintaining her position.

"I like to get out front (early), but it doesn't usually work," Lechnir said. "This time it did."

Filips gave Lechnir the strongest push on the way to finishing second for the second year in a row. Jahr also wasn't far behind.

"She's a strong runner all the way through," Mally said of Lechnir. "Anabella moves up and is a really strong finisher that way, so that helps (Lechnir), too."

Onalaska's girls placed second with a team score of 84 and was led by ninth-place senior Alli Thomas (20:57.3). Sparta was third (97) and led by sixth-place senior Vanessa Gavilan (20:39.4).

Aquinas was fourth (97) with eighth-place senior Naomi Koch (20:54.8) leading the way and Central was fifth behind 14th-place sophomore Brianna Grilley (22:07.3).

Logan's top finisher was freshman Evelyn Mueller, who was 27th (23:27).

That sets the Vikings up for another big run on the same course doe a Division 1 sectional on Oct. 22. The team's goal was to win another conference title, then focus on the postseason.

"We've been working so hard, and I'm so proud of this team," said Valiska, who broke the 20-minute barrier for the first time. "This is what we wanted. We wanted to be back-to-back champs and next up is sectionals."

Putz was never challenged in his record-breaking run. Aquinas runner-up Jonathan Skemp, a junior, crossed the line at 16:15.4 to break up a slew of Onalaska runners at the front of the pack.

Junior Blake Burnstad was third (16:34.8) and sophomore Arlo White fourth (16:51.2) for the Hilltoppers. Senior Ryan Topolski (11th, 17:48.6) and senior Nathan Luebke (22nd, 18:38.8) also had scoring runs for Onalaska.

Holmen finished second to Onalaska with a score of 63 and was led by sixth-place junior Samuel Horman (17:19.7). Aquinas was third (81) behind Skemp and 10th-place sophomore Joey Hirschboeck (17:45).

Logan was fourth (88) with senior Daniel Wilson placing seventh (17:29.9), and Central fifth with eighth-place senior Wesley Barnhart (17:32.7) as its fastest runner.

"Like everyone, I wanted a strong run, but we also wanted to work on grouping our runners together," Putz said. "The weather was perfect for everyone, and we had some good energy today."

Putz, who finished seventh overall in helping Onalaska win last season's WIAA Division 1 state championship, added a dominant performance to what has already been a strong season.

Putz placed fourth at the Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul with a time of 15:38 on Sept. 23 and won the Mayo Invitational in Rochester, Minn., with a 14:56.3 on Sept. 15. He added another impressive victory at a meet in Waverly, Iowa, with a time of 14:50.65 on Oct. 1.

Putz is now a two-time MVC champion as he leads his team into the Division 1 sectional.

"Manny needed to take care of his business as a member of the team," Onalaska coach Darin Shepardson said. "We set it up for him to go out and break the course record. He got out hard and really kept pushing in the middle. He did a really good job of that.

"He's been running consistently 30 or 40 seconds faster (this year) on every course he's been running. I think he ran a pretty solid race from start to finish, but I also think he had something left at the end."

The Hilltoppers, who aren't mentioned in the latest Division 1 rankings released by state coaches, are trying to get back to Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., for a chance to defend their championship.

With different runners in new spots, Shepardson said the team enters the postseason in a good spot.

"We need to get healthy between now and sectionals, and I think these guys are really dialed in on what they have to do," he said. "We're in a good spot. Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial are good teams, and we kind of fly under the radar, but if we can keep tightning that gap from our No. 3 to our No. 4 and 5, we'll be pretty tough."