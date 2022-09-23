MVC football roundup: La Crosse Central snaps losing streak with win over Tomah

TOMAH — The Central High School football team put an end to a four-game losing streak by beating Tomah 37-14 for its first MVC victory on Friday.

Sophomore Gavin Shepard rushed for 157 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns in a game the RiverHawks (2-4, 1-3) led 24-6 at halftime. Shepard reached the end zone once in the third quarter and once in the fourth as Central pulled away.

Senior Boston Brindley scored on runs of 4 and 2 yards in the first half and was Central’s leading receiver with a pair of catches for 56 yards. Jude Alvarado rushed for a first-half touchdown and kicked a 19-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

The RiverHawks put up 375 total yards to get their first conference win and scored 30 straight points after the Timberwolves (2-4, 1-3) opened the scoring when Jacob Bullard reached the end zone on a 4-yard run. He scored both of Tomah’s touchdowns and finished with 104 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Baraboo 35, Logan 31

BARABOO, Wis. — The Thunderbirds (5-1, 4-0) kept their share of the conference lead by scoring the final two touchdowns in a game the Rangers led 31-21 when Danil Roberts kicked a 27-yard field goal with 6 minutes, 1 second remaining.

Isaac Pelland scored on a 9-yard run with 4:03 to go, and quarterback Luke Vittengl added a 42-yarder with 2:36 left to give Baraboo its fifth straight win.

Logan (2-4, 1-3) broke a 21-21 tie with an Eli Reynolds touchdown run — his second of the game — with 1:49 remaining in the third quarter before adding the field goal in the fourth.

Reynolds also had a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Logan, which was led by quarterback Johnny Leaver’s 173 rushing yards and 50-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Leaver also threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Bradley Check for a 21-13 lead that took the game to halftime.

Leaver completed 12 of 19 passes for 170 yards, connecting with Reynolds five times for 72 yards, Check four times for 50 and Nick Joley three times for 48.

Holmen 26, Sparta 14

SPARTA — The Vikings won their second game in a row with a second consecutive offensive output of more than 400 yards.

Holmen (2-4, 2-2) scored once in each quarter and picked up 392 yards on the ground to hand the Spartans (1-4, 0-4) their fourth straight loss. Senior Tyrus McCoy rushed for a team-high 116 yards on 16 carries, and senior quarterback Reid Tengblad added 114 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings scored the final 19 points.

Sparta led twice and took its last advantage at 14-7 when quarterback Thomas Laufenberg connected with Layden Ott on a 9-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter.

Tengblad then scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Drew Tengblad in the third to help the Vikings pull away.

The Spartans only managed 147 total yards. Laufenberg rushed for 42 on nine carries and completed 4 of 10 passes for 54. Carson Kelsey, who entered the game with 11 total touchdowns, was kept out of the end zone, carried four times for 17 yards and caught one 13-yard pass.